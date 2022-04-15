Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany responds to fans asking about future motherhood plans

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have a one-year-old daughter (Sterling), and the two celebrated her first birthday before they got married in Maui, Hawaii. Now, the newly weds are being asked when their next baby is coming, even as the mother and father are learning how to take care of their first tiny human being on the fly.

In a recent Q&A session on Instagram, Brittany answered a fan question on whether she and Patrick have any future plans on adding to their family of three.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes doll up daughter Sterling for MLB game dlvr.it/SNTkdD In Photos: Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes doll up daughter Sterling for MLB game dlvr.it/SNTkdD

The mom responded that the newly married couple did not have any immediate plans to have another baby:

“OK, y’all really out here wanting us to have another baby. Got so many of these! We don’t exactly know yet! Y’all need to calm down”

Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story | @brittanylynne

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares her thoughts on motherhood

In the same Instagram Q&A session on April 5, Brittany shared that she enjoys being a mom and that she enjoys co-parenting with her husband:

"She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her! I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!"

In an earlier Q&A from 2021, shortly after giving birth to Sterling, Brittany opened up about balancing life as a working mom. A fan asked her if she felt guilty about being a working mom with a nanny, and Brittany offered her thoughts on the matter.

She was adamant that she did not feel guilty and that other moms should not either:

“Never feel guil[t]y, you gotta do what you gotta do! No specific hours, really just when I have something to do or we are away on a trip! When there are days I know I’m just gonna be chilling with not much to do she (the nanny) doesn’t come in!”

Brittany Mahomes Instagram Story | @brittanylynne

Sterling was born on February 20, 2022. Patrick and Brittany announced that they were expecting their first baby together shortly after Patrick proposed to Brittany in September of 2020. The pair met in high school and dated through college when the quarterback played college football at Texas Tech University and Matthews (Brittany’s family name) played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler.

Shad Hoffman @HoffmanShad Josh Allen best season: 4544 yds, 37 tds, 10 ints.



Patrick mahomes worst season: 4839 yds, 37 tds, 13 ints. Josh Allen best season: 4544 yds, 37 tds, 10 ints. Patrick mahomes worst season: 4839 yds, 37 tds, 13 ints.

Patrick Mahomes is coming off a season where the Kansas City Chiefs were one overtime possession away from making their third consecutive Super Bowl appearance. While the happy couple were celebrating big milestones, such as their daughter’s birthday party, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and their wedding in March, the Chiefs made big changes to the roster (such as trading star wide receiver Tyreek Hill for multiple draft picks) in hopes of reloading for another run.

Edited by Windy Goodloe