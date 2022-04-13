“I think they’ve changed course” - Stephen A. Smith thinks Chiefs have undergone identity change to protect Patrick Mahomes

According to Stephen A. Smith on First Take, the Kansas City Chiefs may be making moves to avoid leaning too much on their superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Here's how Smith put it:

“I think that they've changed course. Not just because they want to run the football a little bit more to get the ball out of Patrick Mahomes’ hands to some degree so they don't get beat up. But also, I think it's really, really to buffer their defense."

Aside from Tom Brady, most would agree that the Kansas City Chiefs have been the turn of the decade's most exciting story. Under Patrick Mahomes, the team has been one of the teams to beat for the last four years and counting.

Smith continued, focusing on one of the issues that has plagued the team during the Andy Reid era. Smith stated:

"Because their defense can't continue to put your offense in those precarious positions, where you need the heroics of Patrick Mahomes in order to save the day. I think that's why all of this has happened in Kansas City.”

Basically, according to the show host, the Kansas City Chiefs are attempting to build a more balanced team.

With a more balanced team, they won't need to lean on their quarterback's offense as much, because the defense will be more reliable in keeping their opponent's score in check.

How has the Kansas City Chiefs' defense fared in recent years?

Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

During the Patrick Mahomes era, the defense has been a consistent weakness for the team. In his first season as their starting quarterback, the team's offense had to carry a defense that was ranked 31st overall, according to ESPN. In 2019, the defense saw a jump to 17th overall, but still served as the weakness of the team.

In 2020, the defense slightly improved, ranking 16th overall. Last season, the defense regressed, falling to 27th overall.

In 2019 and 2020, the team made the Super Bowl with the 16th and 17th-ranked defense. In 2018 and 2021, the team missed the Super Bowl while having a defense ranked near the bottom of the league.

Stephen A. Smith was essentially pointing to these numbers with his statement. In Kansas City's eyes, according to Smith, the team will be able to get back to the big game if their defense improves.

Edited by Adam Dickson