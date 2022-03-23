LOOK: Brittany Matthews shares photos of her "perfect honeymoon" with Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews just returned to Kansas City, following their honeymoon, and if the pictures and Mrs. Mahomes’ summary of the trip is any indication, the couple had the best time. Posting on Instagram Stories, which is her usual preferred platform, Matthews disclosed that the newlyweds jetted off to St. Barths for their honeymoon.

“Went to St Barths for our honeymoon.” - Brittany Matthews via Instagram

She went on to post the following comment:

“Took a tour around the whole island.”

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes enjoy their honeymoon in St. Barths | Instagram Stories

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes enjoy their honeymoon on the island of St. Barths

Brittany Matthews and Patrick Mahomes tied the knot in Hawaii earlier this month in front of family and friends. Their guest list included Jackson Mahomes, who was also the best man, and several Kansas City Chiefs teammates, including tight end Travis Kelce, safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive lineman Orlando Brown, and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Soon after their wedding ceremony, the happy couple jetted off to St. Barths, where Matthews provided a recap of their romantic getaway.

Through a series of Instagram stories, Matthews stated that the two were able to tour the entire island and partake in beautiful moments, such as seeing a natural pool, taking a boat out for the day, kayaking with turtles, witnessing a sail boat race, and hiking up a mountain.

St. Barths (Saint Barthélemy) is a Caribbean island known for its white-sand beaches and designer shops. As a resort destination, St. Barths is also a popular honeymoon destination for those venturing into the Caribbean islands.

Matthews commented that the pair enjoyed their time on the island.

“Everywhere ya went on the island the views were amazing.”

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews in St. Barths | Instagram stories

The husband and wife announced their engagement in September 2020. In February, both Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews held their respective bachelor and bachelorette parties in Las Vegas and Miami. The duo also celebrated their daughter Sterling’s first birthday the same month.

Mahomes and Matthews first met in high school and have been dating since then, including through college, when Mahomes attended Texas Tech University and Matthews attended the University of Texas at Tyler.

Now, as things settle down a bit for the newly married couple, the two will focus on family life and preparing for the upcoming NFL season. The Chiefs continue to reload with their sights set on returning to the Super Bowl. The team recently signed former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, in hopes of providing Mahomes with more weapons in the passing game.

