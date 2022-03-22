Jackson Mahomes asks JuJu Smith-Schuster to collaborate on TikTok following Chiefs signing

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s free-agent signing with the Kansas City Chiefs will bolster their wide receiving corps, and the signing may bolster his social media influence. He'll have someone else in Kansas City that is familiar with TikTok.

Jackson Mahomes, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s younger brother, recently took to social media to express his interest in collaborating with the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver. The younger Mahomes simply acknowledged the signing with a few words.

“Now we have to collab ..”

Jackson Mahomes | Source: Instagram

JuJu Smith-Schuster has a huge TikTok following

Being a social media influencer and having a huge following require some self-promoting, but it doesn’t hurt to know the right people. Everything comes down to networking. In Jackson Mahomes' and Smith-Schuster’s cases, collaborating on TikTok would certainly raise the profile of both of them.

Mahomes boasts 1 million followers on the platform, while Smith-Schuster has 3.3 million followers of his own. Before the regular season, Smith-Schuster attempted the milk crate challenge (a challenge where the person in the video climbs up and down a stack of milk crates). TikTok banned the videos due to safety concerns.

During the 2021 NFL season, Smith-Schuster shared several TikTok clips from inside the Steelers’ locker room and from the field where the slot receiver showed off some moves. Click here for the video.

In Week 5, Smith-Schuster’s season ended when he suffered a shoulder injury during a win over the Denver Broncos. Pittsburgh drafted Smith-Schuster in round two with the 62nd pick out of USC. After five years with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster will look to return to form with the Chiefs as the number two wideout behind Tyreek Hill. For his career, the JuJu Smith-Schuster has 323 receptions for 3,855 yards with 26 touchdown receptions. Smith-Schuster was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

The Steelers are going through a rebuild after longtime quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Heading into the 2022 regular season, the Steelers are looking at either Mitch Trubisky, Dwayne Haskins, or Mason Rudolph at quarterback. Smith-Schuster moves on to the Chiefs in hopes of providing an immediate impact for a playoff contender.

JuJu Smith-Schuster’s arrival to Kansas City will be a boon for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. His arrival will also be a boon for Jackson Mahomes, who will most likely continue to be a staple on TikTok. Fans looking for some dance moves on and off the field won’t be disappointed with the Chiefs’ new addition.

Edited by Windy Goodloe