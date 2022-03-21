NFL Rumors: JuJu Smith-Schuster wanted to return to Steelers before signing with Chiefs 

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster left the Steelers this off-season and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Smith-Schuster inked a one-year $10.75 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs last week, ending his time as a Steeler.

According to Smith-Schuster and his mother, Sammy, the two pushed to stay in Pittsburgh, but the Steelers never made a firm offer for the wide receiver. According to his mother, it was never about the money, but the Steelers made him feel unwanted.

Smith-Schuster's contract with the Chiefs isn't as lucrative as previously reported. He signed a deal with the Chiefs with a base value of only $3.25 million, per a source with knowledge of the agreement. Of that amount, only $2.49 million is fully guaranteed at signing. The deal includes $7.5 million in incentives, at least $2 million of which hinge on the Chiefs at least getting to the AFC Championship.

Smith-Schuster's mother also put a story on Instagram regarding the situation, saying they fought for the receiver to stay in Pittsburgh and that the Steelers found a "new boyfriend."

Smith-Schuster will join a loaded Kansas City Chiefs offense in a stacked AFC West division. He'll be another target for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game and can be a productive receiver as he recorded over 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns in his second season in the league.

In his five seasons with Pittsburgh, Smith-Schuster has recorded 323 receptions for 3,855 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns in 63 games. Last season, he only played in five regular-season games before suffering a shoulder injury in Week 5, which caused him to miss the regular season. He returned to the Steelers' wildcard round playoff game against his current team, the Chiefs, where the Steelers lost 42-21.

JuJu Smith-Schuster signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers last off-season on a team-friendly deal

Last off-season was the first time in his career that Smith-Schuster was a free agent. He took a team-friendly deal the previous year to re-sign with the Steelers on a one-year $8 million contract.

Smith-Schuster reportedly turned down more money to join the Ravens and Chiefs last off-season but will now join Kansas City this year. He has a chance to bounce back and revive his career with former MVP Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball.

