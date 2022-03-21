Since its inception, the NFL has had hundreds of records broken over and over again. But some records have stood the test of time and will likely never be broken.

Passing records have tumbled at a rate of knots over the past decade. Peyton Manning set a new record for passing touchdowns with 58 in 2013 with the Denver Broncos. Tom Brady in 2007 and Patrick Mahomes in 2020 threw for more than 50 touchdowns, and it’s only a matter of time before we see a player throw for 60 touchdowns in one season.

Despite this offensive explosion, there are some records that we likely won't see being broken for a long time.

5 NFL Records That Will Never Be Broken

#5 - Jerry Rice, Career Receiving Yards (22,895)

Jerry Rice

Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is one of the all-time NFL greats, and he has the stats to back up those claims. Rice’s career spanned a whopping 19 seasons, where he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders, and Seattle Seahawks.

Rice is the NFL's all-time receiving yards leader with 22,895. Larry Fitzgerald is second, 5,403 yards behind with 17,492 yards. Rice also holds almost every major receiving record, including touchdowns (197), receptions (1,549), and 1000-yard seasons (14).

#4 - Derrick Thomas, Sacks in One Game (7.0)

Derrick Thomas

In a November 1990 clash against the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Derrick Thomas sacked Seattle quarterback Dave Kreig seven times, setting a record that still stands today.

Only three players have come close to breaking this record. Osi Umenyiora for the New York Giants in 2007, Adrian Clayborn for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017, and Fred Dean of the San Francisco 49ers in 1983 recorded six sacks in a game.

Thomas also registered 6.0 sacks in a game against the Oakland Raiders and again for the Chiefs in a 1998 divisional clash.

Top 3 NFL Records That Will Never Be Broken

#3 - Paul Krause, Career Interceptions (81)

Paul Krause during his playing days

Paul Krause holds the record for most career interceptions with 81. He set it during his 16-year NFL career from 1964 to 1979 playing for the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. Krause led the league in interceptions during his rookie season with the Redskins with 12.

This record is unlikely to be broken due to NFL rules preventing defensive backs from making too much contact with receivers. Pass interference flags have been reigning down more often than ever.

To put Krause’s pick record into perspective, Richard Sherman leads all active players in interceptions - with 37, 44 behind Krause’s total.

#2 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Most Consecutive Losses (26)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The 1976 and 1977 Tampa Bay Buccaneers might just be the worst teams in NFL history. The Bucs' losing streak began with a 20-0 loss to the Houston Oilers on September 20th, 1976. They would go on to lose every game that season, finishing their debut season in the NFL 0-14.

The Bucs ranked last in points and touchdowns scored in 1976. The misery continued the following season, with the side beginning the year with 12 straight defeats.

They finally snapped their losing streak with a 33-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints, their first-ever win in the NFL.

After the game, Saints coach Hank Stram was quoted saying:

“What a nightmare. It was the worst experience of my coaching career. We’re all ashamed for our people, for our fans, for our organization”.

He was fired the following week.

#1 - LaDainian Tomlinson, Most Touchdowns in one Season (31)

LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson is undoubtedly one of the best NFL players of the modern era.

In 2006, Tomlinson scored 31 touchdowns for the Chargers. He rushed for 28 touchdowns and caught three touchdown passes. Tomlinson took home NFL MVP honors that year, as the Chargers went 14-2 and made it to the AFC Divisional playoffs.

Only one player is in the vicinity of this record. Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks finished with 28 touchdowns in 2005. Since 2010, the closest anyone has got to catching Tomlinson’s record was Todd Gurley in 2018 and Alvin Kamara in 2020. Both scored 21 total touchdowns, 10 behind LT’s record.

