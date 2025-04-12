Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson goes TikTok official with his new girlfriend a week after nightclub date

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson Mahomes, made his new relationship public through a TikTok video. In the video, Jackson is seen hugging and kissing Shyanne Blankenship on the cheek as they lip-sync to the song "Poker Face" by Lady Gaga.

In the overlay, the Chiefs QB's brother wrote:

"Loverrrr," and tagged Shyanne.

This post came after the two were seen at a nightclub last week. There, Jackson hinted at the romance by calling Shyanne his “BB Girl” in an Instagram story.

Patrick Mahomes' younger brother, Jackson's IG Stories. Source: (Via Instagram/ @jacksonmahomes)

Like Jackson, Shyanne is from Kansas City and has often shown support for the Chiefs, just like the TikTok star does for his brother’s team.

Shyanne Blankenship shares a connection to a local candy business called Cool Cups. The business opened in May 2023.

Looking back, Jackson Mahomes and his girlfriend, Shyanne Blankenship, were seen together at a Drake concert last year.

Posting pictures from the day, the girl captioned the post, writing:

"The best weekend."

Patrick Mahomes' brother Jackson Mahomes once cleared the air about his gender identity

In 2020, Jackson Mahomes made a video on YouTube to clear up rumors about his sexuality. He explained that many people thought he might be gay because of his voice and popular TikTok dances. He said (3:05):

"My biggest insecurity is my voice. If you didn't know me, I do not like to do a lot of on-camera stuff, so this right here is really hard for me because I hate hearing my voice. I also don't do a lot of videos on Snapchat or TikTok, but all of my stuff typically has music behind it just because I hate my voice.

"My biggest insecurity—I get so much hate for it, so much judgment. Everyone automatically assumes as soon as I start talking, 'Are you gay? Why does he talk like this?' It really bothers me, and it's just really hard for me."

He continued:

"I'm not gay. I am attracted to girls, and I think it's actually a really hurtful question because I am friends with a bunch of people who are gay, and it's just kind of really disrespectful, in my opinion."

Cut to the present, Patrick Mahomes' younger brother is a well-known social media influencer. He has more than 1.1 million followers on TikTok, where he posts dance videos and lifestyle content.

