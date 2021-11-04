NFL Twitter reacts to cold exchange between Patrick Mahomes and his brother Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is going through his toughest period since entering the league. The Chiefs are currently 4-4 this season and are just one game behind the Las Vegas Raiders, who occupy the first place in the AFC West.

For Mahomes, this spell has been something that he has not had to deal with yet in his career. He is known for his flashy plays which produce big yards while throwing the football from crazy angles to send the world into a frenzy.

It's all good and well, except this season, it seems that opposing teams have figured out how to stifle Mahomes and the potent Chiefs offense.

Since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers essentially rendered Mahomes useless in their impressive Super Bowl victory last season by constantly playing two deep safeties that made big chunks of plays from Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce and other fast receivers, the Chiefs have been non-existent.

Instead, teams are forcing the Chiefs to run the ball, which they do badly. This has seen Mahomes trying to force the football on his receivers and it has resulted in turnovers, something he is not used to doing.

Mahomes already has 10 interceptions on the season with his most ever being 12 in 16 games in the 2018 season. The Chiefs look like a team devoid of ideas on the offensive side of the ball.

Mahomes and his brother share cold moment

Before the crucial New York Giants game at Arrowhead, Mahomes was seen running over to the sidelines to see his family. Everyone got a warm embrace and a handshake, except for Mahomes' younger brother.

Instead, he got a simple handshake with barely any eye contact, as if both didn't want any part of it. Watch it below.

@PatrickMahomes checks in with the family before the MNF battle with the Giants

Make of that what you will, but fans on social media were all over it and gave their thoughts on the exchange.

Some fans have suggested that the social media antics of Mahomes' wife and his brother have been the reason for his serious dip in form this season. While that is unlikely, that feels like the general consensus at the moment.

The good thing is that Mahomes and the Chiefs are still right in the playoff hunt if they can sort out their on-field issues. One thing is for certain: if Mahomes and the Chiefs get back to playing their own brand of football, no team will want to face them in the playoffs.

