Norma Hunt has passed away, and the NFL world is united in mourning her death.

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs announced that Hunt, the wife of former owner Lamar and mother of his part-successor Clark, passed away at 85. No cause of death was revealed, but the Hunt family issued the following statement:

"Our family is deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Norma. She was a wonderful mother and an extraordinary woman who will be dearly missed by all who knew her."

Commissioner Roger Goodell also spoke on her passing:

"The entire NFL family is deeply saddened by the passing of Norma Hunt, who was a significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades."

"I was fortunate to know Norma for nearly 40 years and was always struck by her warmth and grace, her partnership with Lamar, and her pride in their family. Norma's sense of family extended to the Chiefs' organization which she greatly adored. Norma was one of the most passionate fans of the Chiefs and the NFL, and understood and enjoyed every aspect of the game. She loved being around the team and referred to the players as 'real-life superheroes.'

On Twitter, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hunt's granddaughter Gracie, and a few rival NFL teams, among others, shared their condolences:

Patrick Mahomes II @PatrickMahomes 🏽 twitter.com/chiefs/status/… Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family. 🙏🏽💔 twitter.com/chiefs/status/…

Denver Broncos @Broncos twitter.com/chiefs/status/… Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Hunt family, the entire Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. 🧡 Our hearts and deepest sympathies go out to the Hunt family, the entire Chiefs organization and all of Chiefs Kingdom. 🧡💙 twitter.com/chiefs/status/…

Las Vegas Raiders @Raiders The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Norma Hunt. The Raiders Family mourns the loss of Norma Hunt. https://t.co/yO5sIQG1p8

Union Station KC @UnionStationKC Tonight, Union Station will darken our exterior building lighting with just our east and west arches illuminated in Chiefs' red as we mourn the passing of Norma Hunt and offer condolences to the Hunt family and members of the Chiefs organization. We honor Norma's legacy of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Tonight, Union Station will darken our exterior building lighting with just our east and west arches illuminated in Chiefs' red as we mourn the passing of Norma Hunt and offer condolences to the Hunt family and members of the Chiefs organization. We honor Norma's legacy of… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/u6oF6iGWLB

Equity Sports @EquitySports Our prayers and condolences to the Hunt family and the @Chiefs organization on the passing of Norma Hunt. Our prayers and condolences to the Hunt family and the @Chiefs organization on the passing of Norma Hunt.

Matt Cassel @M_Cassel16 Kansas City Chiefs @Chiefs We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. We mourn the passing of Norma Hunt. My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. twitter.com/chiefs/status/… My Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Hunt Family. Norma was a trailblazer and an incredible person. I’m thankful/blessed for the opportunity I had to spend time with her. twitter.com/chiefs/status/…

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless RIP Norma Hunt. Knew her and her husband Lamar well. Good people. Condolences to Clark and the family. Sad day. RIP Norma Hunt. Knew her and her husband Lamar well. Good people. Condolences to Clark and the family. Sad day.

Who was Norma Hunt? A look at Lamar Hunt's wife

Born Norma Lynn Knobel, Hunt worked as a school teacher before becoming involved in football with the then-Dallas Texans of the AFL, where she served as a hostess. In 1962, she married Lamar, a year before the Texans left Dallas (which by then was slowly becoming Cowboys territory) to join the Kansas City Chiefs. Their union produced two children: Clark and Daniel, and she also became stepmother to Lamar Jr. and Sharron, Lamar's children with Rosemary Carr.

She was notable for being the only person in NFL history to attend every Super Bowl since it began in 1967, including the Chiefs' wins in IV, LIV, and LVII. Speaking to KMBC 9 after the second of those wins, which came at the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, she said:

"This is the epitome of shared joy."

