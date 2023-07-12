Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has accomplished a lot in the National Football League at just 27 years old. The quarterback is coming off his second Super Bowl title after leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a come-from-behind win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

With all of the success he has had on the field and the family he is building with his wife Brittany, he credits her for his success. He recently said that having Brittany helps him by taking a lot off of his plate. Which allows him to focus better.

“I have a great wife. I think that helps out a ton,” “She helps me out a ton by taking stuff off my plate.”

He said that surrounding himself with overall good people has also allowed him to just be himself. Something that NFL fans gravitate to.

“I have great people around me and I can be Patrick Mahomes,"

Mahomes said that Brittany's help and his loved ones supporting him have led him to be the same person he has always been. Adding that never changing has led to winning two Super Bowl rings and plenty of other accolades.

"I can be myself, the same person I've grown up being — and luckily that's won a couple of Super Bowls," he continues.

Brittany and Patrick were friends in high school and began dating shortly after. While she pursued a soccer career, he focused on football. Now, the two have built a life for themselves and their two young children in Kansas City.

Netflix documentary starring Patrick Mahomes premieres Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of three NFL quarterbacks in the newest Netflix documentary "Quarterback". The series takes NFL fans through the 2022 NFL season while showing never before seen footage on and off the field as well as their personal lives.

Along with Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota will also be followed by cameras.

The documentary, which was made by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions, began airing on the Netflix streaming service on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.

Fans will gain insight into what NFL quarterbacks go through on a daily basis. Perhaps get a look at Kirk Cousins's celebration dances and the Chiefs make the run to the Super Bowl. The series promises to show fans what it takes to play in the NFL and learn more about the athletes themselves.

