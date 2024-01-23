Patrick Mahomes did something historic on Sunday: for the first time in his career, he played on the road in the postseason.

He was successful, as the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills 27-24 to reach their sixth straight AFC Championship Game with the multiple-time MVP under center.

After the game, Mahomes told his teammates:

"They asked for it, and they got what they asked for. But he said it: It ain't done. We come back next week ready to (expletive) go! Chiefs on three! 1-2-3 Chiefs!"

Given their next opponents are the dominant Baltimore Ravens, many fans were rather unenthusiastic, with one tweeting:

"He loves to act tough when s**t is going his way"

Another tweeted:

"Jesus, everything about the Chiefs is so cringe"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Are Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson the new Tom Brady and Peyton Manning?

Before the Divisional Round, Patrick Mahomes boldly compared himself and Josh Allen with league legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning:

"We've played in a lot of big games. ... I grew up watching those (Brady-Manning) games and remember how many memories I have from that, and, hopefully, we can play in these great games as well and give memories to the kids that come up behind us."

However, Yahoo! Sports' Charles McDonald has another pick for "best rival of Patrick Mahomes' career": the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson.

Ever since he held out for a then-record five-year, $260-million extension on the eve of last year's NFL Draft, the 2019 NFL MVP has been nothing but proficient.

With the more open scheme of offensive coordinator Todd Monken and the pass-catching talents of the likes of Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers, Jackson has massively improved his passing game while still remaining potent on the ground.

According to McDonald, that makes him a threat to the dynasty Mahomes and the Chiefs have built in the NFL, provided he discovers the requisite mentality to win playoff games:

"This resembles the situation between Brady and Manning. Jackson has all the skills and requisite supporting talent to win a Super Bowl. He just needs to get it done in spots where Mahomes has proven himself to be unstoppable already."

Jackson and his Ravens host Sunday's AFC Championship Game at the M&T Bank Stadium. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. on CBS.