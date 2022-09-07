"She's going to be a real star" - Patrick Mahomes bonds with daughter Sterling in adorable behind the scenes clips of Oakley commercial

Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling is already a superstar. Often featured on Mahomes' social media, the toddler is as loved as the quarterback himself. The one-year-old recently starred in a new Oakley commercial with her father, winning hearts by simply showing up.

While the actual commercial was announced and released earlier, Mahomes shared some behind-the-scenes on his Instagram stories. Though the final product was just as stunning, Mahomes and Sterling brought their charm off-camera as well.

The clips shared by Mahomes are off-camera shots pieced together, along with a running commentary by the Kansas City Chiefs player himself. Of course, his entire family features with him.

"We got Ster-ster's first commercial. She's going to be a real star in the fam."

Mahomes also tagged Oakley in each story, promoting the brand he works with.

Patrick Mahomes is an extremely proud father

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany both look as proud as they can be as they shoot with their daughter. The 26-year-old athlete described the event as 'special,' clearly enamored by his daughter on her first day.

The actual commercial had Mahomes read to his daughter, who was perched on his lap while staring into the camera. The NFL quarterback welcomed Sterling to life, effectively engaging those watching with his words.

Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling

Oakley is one of Patrick Mahomes' many endorsement deals, all of which contribute to his $40 million net worth. Adidas, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose, and Electronic Arts are a few others. Though he earns around $45 million through his salary, a whopping $7 million is thanks to endorsements.

The upcoming season is already looking promising for the 2018 MVP, who is also expecting another child with Britanny. The couple has kept everyone updated on social media, recently hosting a gender reveal party.

Brittany and Patrick often post on Instagram, even while showing off their baby bump. Though there is no exact date, little Mahomes is bound to be a mid-season baby.

Well wishes have been coming their way the entire time, only hoping for the best for the quarterback and his family.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by nicolaas.ackermann12