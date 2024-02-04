Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling joins mom Brittany's workout session to kick off 2024 Super Bowl week

Patrick Mahomes' family is all set for the Super Bowl on Feb. 11.

This is also the Kansas City Chiefs QB's chance to win a second straight title, after which he will have the entire offseasom to focus on his family,

In a recent Instagram update shared by Brittany Mahomes, she and their two-year-old daughter Sterling were seen ready to kick off Super Bowl week in style. The toddler was seen following her mother as she worked out, apparently trying to emulate the former soccer player.

Brittany, who had to share the adorable moment on camera, said:

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling exercise together (Credit: @brittanylynne IG)

"Saturday work outs with my girl".

Furthermore, while Brittany was wearing a white outfit with black dots, Sterling was in a similar outfit with big footballs on it. Climbing alongside her mother, she looked ready to exercise.

A few days ago, Brittany and Sterling ended up matching outfits for the big Chiefs-Buffalo Bills clash.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' official IG account (@brittanylynne)

Both wore No. 15 jackets, sticking close to the red-black theme. Sterling also accessorized with a cute red headband.

"My baby ready for game day this morning," Brittany wrote.

In one photo, Sterling also posed with Taylor Swift's Chanel purse.

Patrick Mahomes' family remains active on Instagram leading up to the Super Bowl

Leading up to the Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and his family are certainly in the spotlight.

Brittany is always present at the games, sometimes accompanied by brother-in-law Jackson and her children Sterling and Bronze. Randi Mahomes and Patrick's sister Mia are also usually present at games, but not as often as Brittany.

With the Super Bowl a week away, one can expect Brittany and the rest of Patrick Mahomes' family to be ready to support their star QB. This remains an epic opportunity for the Chiefs to win consecutive titles.

Mahomes' mother Randi shared an emotional recap on Instagram, capturing many special moments from the team's iconic AFC title win against the Baltimore Ravens.

"Reliving these special moments... can’t wait for our family to be in Vegas next week! So so proud ❤️".

With the Chiefs prepping for the Super Bowl, one can only expect everyone to step up their online game as the big game approaches.