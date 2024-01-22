IN PHOTOS: Brittany Mahomes and daughter Sterling rock customized Patrick Mahomes-themed outfit for Bills-Chiefs clash

Patrick Mahomes was a visitor in a playoff game for the first time in his career on Sunday. But of course, his wife, Brittany, and their daughter, Sterling Skye, were there for him, and Brittany proudly showcased their No. 15-inspired outfits.

His third-seeded Kansas City Chiefs are playing Josh Allen and the second-seeded Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in the AFC divisional round.

"It is what it is,' Mahomes said. "Obviously I’ve been really lucky to play a lot of games at home at Arrowhead Stadium. It’s just everything has (fallen) that way."

A couple of high-profile personalities have been spotted in the stands cheering for the defending Super Bowl champions. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's girlfriend, pop star Taylor Swift, and his elder brother, freshly-retired center Jason, have been featured prominently.

