Patrick Mahomes' daughter Sterling steals the show on his commercial shoot set

Patrick Mahomes' two-year-old daughter is quite the star already. Sterling Skye is already a popular feature on the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and wife Brittany's social media, often spending some quality time with her family. In a recent update by Essentia Water, Sterling and Brittany visited Mahomes for another commercial shoot.

This was an older moment; the brand shot this last month, after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mahomes' young son, Bronze, wasn't present at the shoot.

In a short clip shared by Essentia Water earlier, Mahomes is seen embracing his family in between the shots. Dressed in a tiny tracksuit, Sterling's look is complete with a bow.

Image Credit: Essentia Water Instagram (@essentiawater)

"So we just finished the POS stills," Mahomes said as he held Sterling, "and the first shot of the film. The family stopped by."

Image Credit: Essentia Water Instagram (@essentiawater)

"The fam came to visit on set," the brand wrote.

While Brittany Mahomes' face is not visible, the fitness trainer was seen wearing a pink cap.

Brittany shared a new Patrick Mahomes commercial weeks ago.

Image Credit: Brittany Mahomes' IG (@brittanylynne)

"Just producing her daddys commercial, don't mind her," Brittany wrote.

At the time, Brittany did not share details about the shoot or the brand it was associated with.

Mahomes' association with Essentia Water started in 2019:

“I’m excited to be a part of this campaign with Essentia because it encourages people to go after what they care about,” Mahomes said in a news release.

Patrick Mahomes' daughter, Sterling, has already shot a commercial with him

Last year, the two-time Super Bowl champion starred in a Oakley commercial. The special star was his daughter, Sterling.

Mahomes shared behind-the-scenes photos through is account, referring to Sterling as a star:

"We got Ster-ster's first commercial. She's going to be a real star in the fam."

In the commercial, Mahomes reads to Sterling, who is perched on his lap as she stares into the camera. The QB engaged everyone who was watching, welcoming the toddler to life.

Patrick Mahomes at the Super Bowl LVII

Oakley, like Essentia Water, is one of Mahomes' many endorsment deals. Adidas, Head & Shoulders, State Farm, Bose and Electronic Arts are a few others.

