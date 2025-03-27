Patrick Mahomes delivers 2-word message as KC Royals prepare for 2025 Opening Day

Patrick Mahomes has thrown his weight behind the Kansas City Royals. The Chiefs quarterback reposted the Royals' Opening Day announcement on X on Thursday. Mahomes is a co-owner of the team.

"Let’s go!!! 👑💪🏽👑#OpeningDay," Patrick Mahomes wrote in the post.

The Royals will begin their 2025 season against the Cleveland Guardians on March 27. They retain 15 players from their Opening Day roster from last year and include four rookies in their 26-man group.

The rookies are pitcher Carlos Estévez, infielders Cavan Biggio and Jonathan India and outfielder Mark Canha. They join seasoned players like Salvador Perez and Bobby Witt Jr. The Royals' opening pitch is at 3:10 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

With the NFL in the offseason, Patrick Mahomes is paying attention to other sports. He also recently posted a crown emoji on X after LeBron James' buzzer-beater over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. James, at 40 years and 89 days old, became the oldest NBA player to ever make a game-winning shot.

Patrick Mahomes is getting more offensive support

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Chiefs await their chance to rebound from having lost Super Bowl LIX to the Philadelphia Eagles. A primary component of this plan is recovering wide receiver Rashee Rice.

Rice's 2024 campaign was cut short after more than three games with a knee injury. Before his injury, he was moving towards possible All-Pro statistics—expected to surpass 130 receptions and 1,600 receiving yards. A recent video of him working out indicates that his return is going well.

Patrick Mahomes will possess a dynamic receiving group in 2025, which includes Rice, Xavier Worthy and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown. This unit, along with the possibility that Travis Kelce plays out his last NFL season, provides the Chiefs with solid offensive potential.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer proposes an unexpected possible move in the next NFL Draft. The squad is thinking of taking a running back, with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson being a viable candidate.

Henderson boasts impressive credentials. During the 2024 campaign, he had 1,016 yards on the ground with seven touchdowns while averaging 7.1 yards per rush. He also accounted for 27 receptions for 284 yards and was instrumental in Ohio State claiming the national title.

The proposed draft move helps to address several issues. Isiah Pacheco's injury history revealed weaknesses in the Chiefs' backfield. Potentially adding Henderson, the team might form a dynamic running back combination that offers Mahomes even more offensive flexibility.

