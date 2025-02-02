  • home icon
  • Patrick Mahomes drops 2-word reaction to blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

Patrick Mahomes drops 2-word reaction to blockbuster Anthony Davis-Luka Doncic trade

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Feb 02, 2025 06:08 GMT
Patrick Mahomes, just like all sports fans, was shocked to see a bomb on Saturday night.

As the NFL world prepares for the Super Bowl in one week, the NBA was rocked by a mega trade. The Los Angeles Lakers traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks, and in return, they received Luka Doncic. The deal included extra assets, but the bulk was around the two superstars.

The instant reactions to the deal were insane. Players from both leagues took to Twitter to express their disbelief about such a deal. At first, it looks like a lopsided trade. The Lakers receive a young superstar, and the Mavericks receive a player who, although is also a superstar, has bigger age and injury issues.

Patrick Mahomes was one of those players who could not believe the news. In a short tweet minutes after the news broke, the quarterback sent a quick reaction on his account. He used just two words, but they encapsulated the feelings of all sports fans about the trade:

Mahomes later dropped a continuation tweet about the situation:

Patrick Mahomes, other NFL stars shocked with NBA trade

The Chiefs quarterback was not the only football player to express disbelief with the deal. Maxx Crosby, from the Las Vegas Raiders, was another superstar who couldn't understand what was going on:

Even the official account of the Los Angeles Rams joined the fun, referring Doncic and their wide receiver Puka Nacua to their close names:

Many NFL accounts also took to Twitter to try and create a version of what this deal would mean in football terms. However, such is the shock of this move that, even with the Super Bowl happening in one week, the focus shifted entirely to basketball.

Full terms of Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade

The deal involved a third team, the Utah Jazz, but the headlines will be all around the two superstar players who switched teams.

  • Los Angeles Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris
  • Dallas Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, Lakers' 2029 first-round pick
  • Utah Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Clippers' 2025 second-round pick, Mavericks' 2025 second-round pick.

