Patrick Mahomes drops 2-word reaction on Rory McIlroy winning Masters 2025 to complete career Grand Slam

Patrick Mahomes loves golf. He plays the sport during the NFL offseason, and he occasionally reacts to some of the biggest tournaments - just as he did on Sunday when Rory McIlroy won the Masters.

The Northern Irishman held off Justin Rose in a playoff to claim Augusta's elusive green jacket, becoming the sixth player ever to achieve a career Grand Slam. In the aftermath, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback wrote on his social media account:

"Great golf!"

During tournament week, he also revealed a new pair of Adidas Mahomes 2 signature training shoes inspired by his love of golf. Dubbed the FLX "Fairway", it features bright green accents on a white body:

When Patrick Mahomes revealed his favorite golfing partner

When Patrick Mahomes plays, he is usually not alone. He can be seen with Travis Kelce, his favorite passing target, ever since he was elevated to the starting position in 2018. Speaking to Golf.com in 2021, he explained why this was the case:

“Kelce, he’s just…I mean, he can play some good golf sometimes, but he’s just a joy to be around the whole entire time. He’s just always in good spirits, he hits some great, crazy shots and definitely just a fun guy to be around.”

The tight end was also said to have a very strong drive - purportedly stronger than his passer:

“I’m gonna say he’s only going to hit like four fairways on the day, maybe. But if he hits it down the middle it’s 350-plus, every single time.”

In that same interview, he reflected on his journey into golf. His father Pat Sr., a professional baseball pitcher, would occasionally visit a golf course outside spring training and bring his son with him.

“He was always betting on me," Mahomes said. "He would have his buddies out there, they’d hit their drives, he’d take me to the front tees and I would hit it just as far as they did. I made him a couple bucks that way.”

As he grew older, however, Patrick Mahomes would gradually gravitate towards baseball, basketball, and football. He eventually chose to pursue the gridiron, committing to Texas Tech.

But as he developed into an elite football player, he also regained his passion for golf - something that helped him refresh after a grueling first two straight Super Bowl appearances. And if he is to be asked, he is actually more nervous on the course than he is on a football field.

