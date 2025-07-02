Patrick Mahomes drops 3-word message as Chiefs teammate Mike Caliendo announces marriage with fiancée Olivia

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes congratulated his teammate Mike Caliendo as the latter announced his marriage to fiancée Olivia. The Chiefs guard broke the news on Instagram by sharing pictures from his wedding photoshoot.

The couple exchanged vows in a ceremony at the Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Caliendo wore a white shirt and matching tie, pairing it with a black blazer and pants, while his wife donned a Martina Liana bridal gown.

"The Greatest Day of my Life tying the knot with @olivia_caliendo. Here’s to us!!" Caliendo captioned the post.

Fans congratulated the couple in the comments. Caliendo’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also shared his best wishes.

"Congrats my man!" Mahomes wrote.

Patrick Mahomes drops a message as Chiefs teammate Mike Caliendo announces marriage to fiancée Olivia

It appears to be wedding season for the Kansas City Chiefs players as cornerback Nazeeh Johnson tied the knot with fiancée Gabrielle during a ceremony in Miami over the weekend.

Mike Caliendo’s wife, Olivia, celebrated her bridal shower in a stunning white dress

Last month, Olivia celebrated her bridal shower and shared a glimpse on Instagram. She posted a few pictures with her family members and friends along with a caption:

"Showered with love two weekends in a row and I’m still not over it 🩷 Feeling like the luckiest girl with the best crew. Wedding month is here and I can’t wait to marry @mikecaliendo61."

Mike Caliendo and Olivia have been together for a long time. He proposed to her in a romantic setup at the Lake Michigan beach in Charlevoix with a round-shaped diamond ring.

On June 29, 2024, the couple shared a joint post on Instagram, announcing their engagement.

"4 years ➡️ forever Can’t wait to marry you @oliviastorm__," Caliendo wrote in the caption.

A year after their engagement, they tied the knot on June 28.

