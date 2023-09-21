Patrick Mahomes drops advice for under-fire Justin Fields with Bears spiralling after disastrous start

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounced back in Week 2 with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Now the reigning Super Bowl champions will host the 0-2 Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium this Sunday.

Ahead of the Week 3 matchup, Mahomes spoke to reporters about what he is expecting from the game. He also spoke about Bears quarterback Justin Fields and the struggles his team has had.

Mahomes had some valuable advice for Fields, essentially telling him to trust himself and his abilities.

“Trust your talent. Trust your instincts. He’s here for a reason. He’s made a lot of big plays happen in the NFL and college. Just trusting in your instincts and then go out there be the player you’ve always been — just not against us hopefully.”

While Patrick Mahomes knows that Justin Fields is capable of playing at a high level, he hopes it's not this week.

In the Bears 27-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Fields completed 16 of 29 passes for 211 total passing yards and one touchdown. He also threw two interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes makes his intentions clear on turf debate

The debate over whether NFL stadiums should have grass or turf has circulated for several years.

The conversation has made headlines through the first two weeks of the year. Especially after New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury on MetLife Stadium's new turf surface.

Two-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes has now voiced his opinion on the debate. The 28-year-old quarterback said that he is in favor of a playing surface that will keep him healthy and safe. After noting that, experts have said that grass is the surface that will do that best.

"I think it’s pretty simple, the numbers say that grass is healthier for the players, I want to play on the best surface that will keep me healthy."

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs play their home games at Arrowhead Stadium. Which happens to have real grass as its playing surface.

So, Mahomes won't have to worry about that during home games. However, there are several stadiums around the league, including MetLife Stadium, that have turf fields.

The NFL has continued to state that they will look to medical experts to decide what surface is best moving forward.