Patrick Mahomes enjoys NFL off-season outing with wife Brittany at KC Current vs. Portland Thorns game

On Saturday, Patrick Mahomes watched the KC Current play their season opener against the Portland Thorns with his wife, Brittany. Two of their older children, Sterling and Bronze, were also present.

The three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and his wife are co-owners of the Current, joining the ownership group when the team started in 2023. They registered a 3-1 win against the Thorns

Brittany posted a snapshot of the family's game day suite, their top spot for viewing the game, on her Instagram Stories.

"Quick trip to KC to watch our @kccurrent dominate," Brittany wrote.

The Mahomes family made a fashion statement during the event as they wore identical teal bomber jackets. The designed houndstooth coats had embroidered "KC" letters on the front. The jackets have reportedly become a bestseller among Kansas City sports enthusiasts.

The couple's kids joined in on the coordinated look. Sterling and Bronze donned matching teal Current fleece hoodies for the game. Sterling topped hers with a red skirt, coordinating Ugg boots and a blue bow in her hair, while Bronze wore Adidas sweatpants and sneakers.

Balancing act for Patrick Mahomes

Houston v Texas Tech - Source: Getty

According to Marca, Bronze appeared overwhelmed by the attention his father received when walking through the stadium.

As fans rushed to the QB for high-fives and yelled his name, Bronze covered his ears as he was carried by his father. Patrick Mahomes noticed his son's unease and increased his pace down the tunnel, although he still managed a few grins for waiting fans.

The Current game was a family day out for the majority of the Mahomes family, although their youngest daughter, Golden, who was born in January, was not at the stadium. Brittany has already expressed her desire to keep her youngest child away from the public "for a while."

"I think I need to clarify, Golden is in the stroller. You can't see her and won't for a while," Brittany wrote in an Instagram Story on March 5.

The Mahomes' visit to the KC Current game follows close on the heels of the couple marking their third wedding anniversary. With Patrick in the offseason, they recently shared a romantic night out and the QB reportedly booked an entire restaurant to make the evening private and intimate.

