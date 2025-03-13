PHOTOS: Inside Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany's romantic 3rd wedding anniversary celebrations

Patrick Mahomes took a momentous step on March 12, 2022 as he married Brittany Matthews. On their third wedding anniversary, they are emotionally and romantically looking back at the moment.

On Wednesday, the former soccer player and personal trainer, current team owner, and mother of three took to her Instagram Stories to post an image of them two looking over at a table filled with white flowers and glass candles.

A look at the Mahomeses' 3rd wedding anniversary commemoration

She also gave a peek at the drinks served during the event:

A cocktail served during the Mahomeses' 3rd wedding anniversary

The two first met in high school in Whitehouse, Texas, and started dating when he was a sophomore and she a junior. Recalling the beginnings of their relationship Brittany recalled in an episode of the Netflix series "Quarterback:"

"He thought (buying a rose) was a joke. I thought it was the cutest thing in the world. And then everyone at our lunch table started chanting, 'Kiss him, kiss him,' and made it really awkward, 'cause we were 'just friends,' so yeah, that's kind of what started it, and I thought it was cute."

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany showcases magnetic tiles

As mentioned multiple times already, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have three children: Sterling Skye, 4; Patrick Lavon III; 2; and Golden Raye, who was born in January. And the five have always had quality time to play with each other both during the offseason and inbetween games.

In a recent Instagram Story, Brittany revealed the newest addition to their toy collection: a set of magnetic tiles by ImagineHaven. In the video, Sterling Skye can be seen hiding inside a mini-house made of them as her mother peeks into a “window” and asks if she is in her “bedroom” Sterling responds by telling her to go to the other side, revealing another “window” and more “rooms”

Over the video is this caption:

“This is fun for adults too (laughing emoji)”

Brittany Mahomes captures her kids playing in new playhouse

The product has drawn positive reviews for its ease of use. One customer said:

“If your kid likes forts and likes Magna-Tiles they will love this! So much fun having endless forts and letting their brain work on how to build! Kids are 7, 5, and 1 and they all love it.”

Prices for the set start at $300 on Amazon.

