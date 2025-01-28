Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate defends Josh Allen's throw that ended in disaster vs Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate Mitchell Schwartz has come to the defense of Josh Allen following the Chiefs' AFC title victory over the Buffalo Bills.

On a key 4th-and-five play late in the fourth quarter, Allen delivered a deep ball attempt to tight end Dalton Kincaid. While the throw looked wild, it actually managed to hit Kincaid in the hands, but he couldn't come down with the catch. NFL analyst Benjamin Solak took to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, to explain why he believes Allen should've thrown a check-down to wide receiver Khalil Shakir.

This triggered a response from Schwartz, the former offensive tackle for the Chiefs, who offered a lengthy and detailed explanation as to why Allen made the right choice in targeting Kincaid over Shakir.

"There are no Bills who can help block or run interference. That’s…not the answer on 4th and 5 when two guys break through instantly. The swing works when there’s time for everyone on the left to run their routes, run interference, and pull defenders away. Much like the 3 step drop and delayed timing you show on the other clip.

"It also allows the guy to get running downhill when he’s catching after getting out of his counter motion. If Josh threw it when you wanted him to Shakir would’ve still been traveling backwards as he countered out of it and then had 15 yards to go for the first down."

Josh Allen comes up short against Patrick Mahomes in playoffs loss

It's certainly an unfortunate position for Bills quarterback Josh Allen to be in. With the defeat, Allen is now 0-4 against Mahomes in the playoffs and has yet to take the Bills to a Super Bowl appearance under his leadership. Even while being flanked by a talented roster, the MVP candidate still can't get past the hump that is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are not only on their way to the Super Bowl yet again, but they could very well be on their way to making NFL history. Should Mahomes and the Chiefs topple Jalen Hurts and the Eagles the same way they did in 2023, they'll become the first team in history to have won three Super Bowls in a row.

NFL: AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

With the potential feat, many are ready to put Mahomes in the same category, if not above, seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady. Of course, whether or not Mahomes is able to accomplish this remains to be seen. The Chiefs will take on the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9, 2025.

