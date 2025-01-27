WATCH: Heartbroken Josh Allen makes feelings known on gut-wrenching 32-29 AFCCG loss to Chiefs

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills came unstuck against the Kansas City Chiefs yet again in the AFC Championship game. Buffalo defeated its rival in the regular season but came up short when it mattered most in the playoffs.

The 32-29 loss was painful for Josh Allen, who played arguably the best football of his career this season.

Dalton Kincaid's drop proved crucial as what could have been a series-continuing drive instead morphed into a turnover on downs within the two-minute warning.

Allen was disconsolate on the sidelines as the Chiefs lined up in victory formation to see the game out and his pain was palpable in the post-game conference.

Right off the bat, the Bills' quarterback said,

"It's not fun. But to be the champs you have to beat the champs (Kansas City Chiefs) and we didn't do it tonight."

It was Allen's fourth loss against Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs.

Bills QB Josh Allen's heartbreak contrasts with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes' delight

While Josh Allen was heartbroken, Patrick Mahomes was delighted. Mahomes thanked his teammates right after the game for helping lead the team to a third straight Super Bowl.

In the post-game interview, he said:

"I'm just so proud of my teammates, how they responded... a great football team... I'm just lost for words... It's not about one guy, it's not about a couple of guys, it's about the whole entire team. And when we needed the defense to get stops, they got stops. (On) the offense we made plays, that's why we're so special. It's a team effort, it's a team football game."

In the end, that proved to be the difference as Patrick Mahomes' teammates stood up and got counted when he needed them the most while Josh Allen fell just short yet again.

The Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of the Super Bowl from two years ago.

