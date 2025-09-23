Patrick Mahomes' ex-teammate makes feelings clear on Derrick Henry potentially being benched by Ravens after late fumble vs. Lions

Derrick Henry has long been considered one of the best running backs of the 21st century, but even he can be contained. Nevertheless, one of his peers thinks he will remain a starter for the foreseeable future.During the fourth quarter of Monday's game against the Detroit Lions, the Baltimore Ravens star lost a fumble when Aidan Hutchinson punched the ball out of his hands on the very first play of a drive. DJ Reed recovered it, and the ensuing drive ended in a field goal.It has led to concerns about his viability as a starter, but former six-time Pro Bowler LeSean McCoy, who won a Super Bowl in 2019 with Patrick Mahomes, dismissed the notions that he might be benched on Speakeasy:&quot;We('re) talking about a guy that probably is what, I don't know, 40% offense, and you just paid him for a reason - because you want the best of all time, and he normally don't fumble. It's a weird thing. He normally doesn't fumble. I'm not saying that the Ravens is going to bench Derrick Henry, because how great he is.&quot;Henry himself issued an apology - his second in three weeks:&quot;I am at a loss for words. This sucks right now. I ain't going to lie to y'all. It is just crazy. Three fumbles (in three games) straight. I am trying every day to fix the problem that just keeps occurring.&quot;Devin McCourty gives a suggestion to fix Derrick Henry's fumbling problemMeanwhile, former Super Bowl-winning defensive back Devin McCourty has an idea how Derrick Henry can stop fumbling the ball. On Tuesday's episode of Pro Football Talk, he suggested that the multiple-time Pro Bowler keep the elbow &quot;high and tight&quot;:&quot;When that elbow's low, it might look like you have the ball and you're in good shape, but when it's low, there's not a ton of pressure on it. When the elbow's low, it gets a little bit away from the body. When it's nice and high and tight, there's nowhere to punch.&quot;He continued:&quot;Until he gets that confidence back, we might see him put a little more emphasis on keeping it high and tight.&quot;Henry and the Ravens' next game will be at the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs this coming Sunday. Kickoff is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.