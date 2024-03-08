On Thursday, the Buffalo Bills signed veteran Mitch Trubisky to their bolster quarterback room ahead of the 2024 season.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers star signed a two-year, $5.25 million deal, with $2.7 million guaranteed in 2024.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, is returning for his second stint with the Bills.

He joined Buffalo in the 2021 NFL season after spending his first four years with the Chicago Bears. He featured in six games in his sole season with the Bills, mostly in clean-up duty in blowout wins.

Trubisky spent the last two seasons with the Steelers and started seven games. He recorded 1,884 passing yards, eight touchdown passes, 10 interceptions, 92 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

While Trubisky is a decent backup, former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz, who played with Patrick Mahomes, slammed the signing, tweeting:

"It’s hilarious that Buffalo is cutting all these guys and they’re still over the cap but they’re OK paying Trubisky more than the league minimum. Do they not watch football?"

The Bills were projected to be $40 million above the cap and made a slew of roster cuts, including some stalwarts, to get under the salary cap.

Schwartz was baffled by the Bills signing the former first-round pick to a two-year deal with guaranteed money when they needed to make more cap room to address other holes in the roster.

Buffalo Bills roster cuts: Franchise cornerstones make room for Mitch Trubisky

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky

Before signing Mitch Trubisky, the Buffalo Bills cut six players from their roster to shed salary.

Among the casualties was All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. The Bills cut their longest-tenured player on the roster to avoid his $7.72 million cap hit.

They have also designated All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White as a post-Jun. 1 release, to save $10.2 million in cap space.

Center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Deonte Harty, running back Nyheim Hines and special teams player Siran Neal also hit the chopping block. The moves helped the Bills clear $25.9 million off their cap hit.

Veteran pass rusher Von Miller also agreed a contract restructure to add another $8 million in cap relief for the Bills. In one fell swoop, Buffalo addressed most of its cap concerns for 2024.

They still have some work to do to get under the salary cap and create space to sign replacements for the players they cut on Thursday. However, that did not stop them from signing Mitch Trubisky, much to Mitchell Schwartz's frustration.