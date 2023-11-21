Patrick Mahomes is, by all accounts, Kansas City's adopted son. While he was born and raised in Texas, the Chiefs quarterbacks has endeared himself to Missouri's largest city.

Besides winning a pair of Super Bowl titles (and being named the MVP in both games), he and his wifr Brittany have contributed to charitable efforts in the area.

Hence, imaging the Kingdom's shock when his father Patrick Sr. aka Pat declared his support for the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Chiefs are battling on Monday Night Football:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

One fan tweeted:

"Pops is risking it all for lil sorority"

Here are the top reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes' thoughts on Chiefs-Eagles rematch, adopting Tom Brady mentality

The Kansas City Chiefs are leading 17-7 at hal-ftime, but they will not underestimate the Philadelphia Eagles comprising multiple Pro Bowlers.

Patrick Mahomes knows that, especially judging from their first meeting at Super Bowl LVII. The Eagles led for most of the time before the Chiefs staged a comebak in the fourth quarter.

In an interview with Jeff Darlington on NFL Live, he professed that the game had a grandiose atmosphere to it. Mahomes also talked about preparing for the playoff and Super Bowl:

“Playing on Monday night, it’s going to be about as close to a Super Bowl-type feel that you can have. The biggest thing is you see how guys respond under the lights. I think that’s what gets you ready for playoff and Super Bowl games.

“We’ll get to see where we’re at as an offense, as a defense, and as an entire team. The biggest thing is you see how guys respond under the lights.”

Patrick Mahomes also discussed Tom Brady's influence on how he sees games:

“I think these last few years I've kind of got a better feel for that. You want to win every week, it's hard, and it's the NFL, everybody can beat everybody. But you want to continue to build all season long.

"The goal is to be playing your best football going into the playoffs, and I think if we continue to just work at it, on offense we'll get it figured out, and the defense will be even better, and we'll have a chance to make a run at it.”

The game is available to watch on ESPN.