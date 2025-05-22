Patrick Mahomes' father makes rare appearance with baby mother Anika Cooper for daughter Zoe's major milestone

Patrick Mahomes' half-sister, Zoe Mahomes, celebrated her 5th grade graduation on May 22. What made the event extra special was that her dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., showed up with her mom, Anika Cooper, to celebrate with her.

Zoe shared the happy day on Instagram with a photo of herself and her parents.

"5th grade graduation 2025 🎉🎉," Zoe captioned the post.

Zoe gained attention for her appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games, including posing with Taylor Swift during a Chiefs victory over the Chargers. She is an aspiring soccer player and plays as a center midfielder.

Pat Mahomes Sr. is often seen at his son Patrick’s football games, but he stays out of the spotlight when it comes to his other children.

According to his Twitter bio, he has six kids. Most people know about Patrick and Jackson Mahomes, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Randi Mahomes.

After they divorced in 2006, both Pat and Randi had more children with other partners. Apart from Patrick, Jackson and Zoe, Pat is also the father of a son named Graham Walker. The names of two more children remain unknown.

Patrick Mahomes' half-brother Graham Walker is trying to follow Chiefs QB's footsteps

3X Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes' half-brother, Graham Walker, is working hard to make it to the NFL as a tight end. He first played college football at Brown University, then finished his last season at Rice University.

Walker wasn’t picked in the 2025 NFL Draft, but he got a chance to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' rookie minicamp, which also happens to be Patrick Mahomes' team.

Graham later tried out for the Carolina Panthers, hoping to make their team. After that, he also joined a minicamp with the Jacksonville Jaguars as he kept chasing a spot in the league.

At Brown, Walker was a wide receiver and had 125 catches, 1,465 yards, and 15 touchdowns in three seasons. At Rice, he switched to tight end and finished with 24 receptions for 252 yards.

