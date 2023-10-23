Who is Patrick Mahomes' sister Zoe? Chiefs star's half sister poses with Taylor Swift during 31-17 win vs Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany, along with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, were the center of attention in the Kansas City Chiefs' 31-17 defeat of the visiting Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

However, another young member of the quarterback's family soon has found the spotlight: Patrick's half-sister Zoe, whom his father Patrick Sr. welcomed in 2015 with another partner after he separated from Patrick's mom Randi Martin in 2006).

Like Mahomes, Zoe is also an athlete, excelling in soccer (association football). Below is an image of her and fellow soccer player Jenna Kate Aunan posing with Swift (image via Insagram):

Patrick Mahomes' half-sister Zoe with Taylor Swift and fellow soccer player Jenna Kate Aunan

Looking at Patrick Mahomes' other siblings

When people think "Patrick Mahomes' sibling(s)", only one usually comes to mind: his younger brother Jackson.

The social media figure is very polarizing among football fans. While his content is highly viewed, he's also controversial for inappropriately acting towards a woman this year.

However, not many know that he also has two half-sisters: the aforementioned Zoe and Mia Randall, his mother Randi's daughter with her current partner after Patrick Sr.

She's well-versed in soccer, basketball and tennis. Below is Taylor Swift posing with her at Arrowhead's suite (via Randi's Instagram account):

Mahomes' other half-sister Mia Randall posing with Taylor Swift

What Patrick Mahomes has said about his ethnicity

If there's one thing that binds Mahomes and his siblings, it's that they're of mixed race, being born to one white and one black parent.

That has led to criticisms of him not being "fully black", but speaking to GQ in 2020, he took the comment in stride:

"I've seen how people, on Twitter, have tweeted and said, 'Oh, you're not full Black.' But I've always just had the confidence and believed in who I am. And I've known that I'm Black. And I'm proud to be Black. And I'm proud to have a white mom too. I'm just proud of who I am. And I've always had that confidence in myself."

The interview came off him and the Chiefs agreeing the largest contract in NFL history by total value - $450 million for 10 years, with incentives bringing it to half a billion.