Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. sends 4-word message to Chiefs QB on 2025 Father's Day

Patrick Mahomes Sr. celebrated his son for Father's Day over the weekend, showing love to his firstborn on social media. The former MLB pitcher is the father of six children, according to his Twitter bio, and the three-time Super Bowl champion is his firstborn.

Ad

On Sunday, Mahomes Sr. wished Patrick Mahomes II a on Father's Day, sharing a photograph of the two on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Happy Father's Day son," Mahomes Sr. captioned his Instagram post.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback reciprocated the Father's Day wishes in the comments. The two-time NFL MVP is gearing up for his 10th season in the NFL, coming off a heartbreaking loss versus the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

Last season, he led the Chiefs to a 15-1 record in the regular season, completing 67.5% of his passes for 3,928 yards and 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, while operating with a banged-up receiving corps and offensive line unit.

Ad

Brittany Mahomes shares Father's Day wishes for Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, took to social media to share her Father's Day wishes. The couple has been together since high school and were married on March 12, 2022, following the Chiefs signal-caller's fifth season in the NFL.

Mahomes took to Instagram to share her Father's Day wishes to her husband.

Ad

"Happy Father's Day to our rock!," she captioned her post. "The most incredible, loyal, fun dad ever! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you."

The duo share three childrenr. Their first child, Sterling, was born back in 2021. Their son, Patrick Mahomes III, was born in 2022, and the couple welcomed their second daughter, Golden Raye, in 2025.

The family will return to Arrowhead Stadium in 2025 as Mahomes and the Chiefs look to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LIX.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.