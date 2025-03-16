Patrick Mahomes' father requests judge’s permission to leave Texas amid DWI legal troubles: Report

Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., has reportedly requested a Smith County court in Texas for permission to travel to Minnesota in April, amid his driving while intoxicated (DWI) legal troubles.

According to TMZ, the former MLB star has plans to sign autographs for his fans and make some quick money at a sports card convention in St. Paul, which will be held from April 10 to 13.

The Smith County judge is yet to approve Mahomes Sr.'s request. However, the 54-year-old has promised that if his request is supported, he will continue to abide by all the rules and regulations of his DWI probation. He will even take a urine test when he returns to Texas on April 14.

Mahomes Sr. played for several MLB teams throughout his pro career, including the Minnesota Twins, Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. He finished with a 42–39 record in the pro league, recording 452 strikeouts at a 5.47 ERA.

Per reports, the price for autographs and pictures with sports stars at the Minnesota sports card convention in St. Paul ranges from $10-$15. The event's organizers are also confident that the court will approve Mahomes Sr.'s travel request. They have already created a poster for him ahead of his highly-anticipated arrival.

A look at Patrick Mahomes Sr.'s DWI legal troubles

Patrick Mahomes Sr. is on probation for his DWI troubles - Source: Getty

In October last year, Patrick Mahomes' father, Mahomes Sr., was sentenced to five years of probation with "intense supervision" for the first year. This was after him pleading guilty to his third charge of driving while intoxicated (DWI). The former MLB pitcher also served a 10-day jail sentence from Oct. 21 to 31.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested for DWI charges in 2008, 2019 and 2024. He was also busted for driving without a valid license last year.

Mahomes Sr's eldest son, Patrick Mahomes Jr., is a three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs.

