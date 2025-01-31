Patrick Mahomes' father weighs in on $503,000,000 star's retirement timeline ahead of third straight Super Bowl appearance

As Patrick Mahomes gets ready to make his fifth Super Bowl appearance, his father, Pat Mahomes Sr., a former MLB player, shared some insight into the Chiefs QB's potential retirement plans.

In an interview with Arrowhead Allies Starcade Media, Mahomes Sr. was asked how many more seasons his son would continue playing at such an elite level given his $503 million contract.

"I think he's going to keep on playing the game until, you know, he feels like he's accomplished everything that he wants to accomplish," Mahomes Sr. said.

Patrick Mahomes' dad added he is unsure about the number of rings his son is targeting in the coming years.

"What that number is, or how many wins, or how many Super Bowls, or how many whatever, you know, only he knows that number," Mahomes Sr. said. "I know he's having fun. He's having a hell of a time."

Furthermore, Mahomes Sr. added that the QB just had another baby, a daughter. Thus, Patrick would possibly want his three kids to see him play.

Mahomes Sr. believes as long as Patrick enjoys playing and stays healthy, the Chiefs superstar will keep suiting up for the team.

At 28, Patrick Mahomes has already done what many quarterbacks only dream of. He’s won three Super Bowls and been named Super Bowl MVP twice.

Patrick's dad's statements come after the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship on January 26, 2025. With that victory, the Chiefs are now headed to Super Bowl LIX to face the Philadelphia Eagles. It will be an exciting encounter since this would be a rematch of their Super Bowl LVII clash from 2023, where the Chiefs narrowly won, 38-35.

Patrick Mahomes' dad shares his take on referee controversy before Super Bowl 59

As the conversation progressed in the same interview with Arrowhead Allies Starcade Media, Patrick Mahomes' dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., talked about the ongoing discussions about the officiating bias claims against the Chiefs.

Interestingly, he had a positive approach to all the backlash.

“I’m sure that they hear it. It’s a good thing. Let them say what they want to," Mahomes Sr. said.

He feels the negativity actually fuels up his son and the Chiefs clan.

"What I always say is give the baby something to do," Mahomes Sr. said. "If you do all the crying, what’s the baby going to do? Just go out there and keep kicking ass and keep doing your job and let them hate. At the end, you get to hold up the ring. You get to hold the parade. You get to light the victory cigars."

It is pretty clear where Patrick gets all his composure from.

