Patrick Mahomes' dad makes feelings clear on noise surrounding refereeing controversy around Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl 59

The Kansas City Chiefs have been prepping for Super Bowl 59 all week but the headlines have focused on one thing and one thing only: How NFL referees supposedly gave Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs the benefit of the doubt in the playoffs.

Unlike most teams, the Chiefs suited up in just two games in the playoffs given the fact that they wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the AFC with weeks to spare. When they did suit up agains the Houston Texans, they ended up on the winning side but not without being accused of being favored by the referees. The Chiefs were handed just four penalties in that game whereas the Texans were hit with eight. That trend continued in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills where two questionable calls went the Chiefs' way.

Those games incited a whole lot of controversy with several fans and analysts accusing officials of favoring the Chiefs. However, Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. has taken a zen approach to those accusations. In an interview with local media this week, Mahomes Sr. made his feelings clear on the accusations.

“I’m sure that they hear it. It’s a good thing. Let them say what they want to," Pat Mahomes Sr. said in an interview with Starcade Media.

"What I always say is give the baby something to do. If you do all the crying, what’s the baby going to do. Just go out there and keep kicking ass and keep doing your job and let them hate. At the end, you get to hold up the ring. You get to hold the parade. You get to light the victory cigars.”

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany takes firm stance against refereeing conspiracy

On Thursday, Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shared a post on her Instagram highlighting how the Bills benefited from 33% of penalties as opposed to the 17% on the Chiefs' side of things. But that wasn't all.

Brittany Mahomes also took an issue with a large section of Bills Mafia.

She posted an Instagram story of a picture that went viral towards the end of the year showcasing a Kermit the Frog stuffed toy hanging from a pole in Buffalo.

"Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting... So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people," Brittany Mahomes wrote in response.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia also took a strong stance, implying the accusations against the officials were ludicrous.

