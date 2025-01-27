  • home icon
  • "Absolutely disgusting" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany blasts Bills fans for viral Kermit Frog taunt after Chiefs take revenge

"Absolutely disgusting" - Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany blasts Bills fans for viral Kermit Frog taunt after Chiefs take revenge

By Andre Castillo
Modified Jan 28, 2025 10:07 GMT
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany shares her thoughts on Bills fans' "hanging" of a Kermit effigy representing the quarterback

Patrick Mahomes has led the Kansas City Chiefs to a third straight Super Bowl appearance. On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 in the AFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LIX, where they will play the Philadelphia Eagles in a rematch of LVII.

After the game, Mahomes' wife Brittany had a message for some Buffalo Bills fans who made a harrowing gesture around two months ago.

Brittany claimed it to be a moral victory against the Bills Mafia, who had celebrated the Chiefs' 30-21 Week 11 loss to Buffalo at Highmark in November by "hanging" a Kermit puppet wearing a No. 15 jersey (Mahomes' jersey number) on the streets.

She reminded Bills fans of their gesture in her Instagram story:

"Do we remember this, Buffalo? Absolutely disgusting... So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people."
Brittany Mahomes reflects on Bills Mafia hanging a Kermit puppet representing her husband
Brittany Mahomes reflects on Bills Mafia hanging a Kermit puppet representing her husband

Mahomes was very efficient on Sunday, completing 18 of 26 attempts for 245 yards and a touchdown. He rushed 11 times for 43 yards and two touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany react to Chiefs defeating Bills for historic third straight Super Bowl appearance

The couple’s reactions would not stop there, however. Brittany also posted this message on the same platform:

“Thank you for all your concerns with 15 this season. See y’all in New Orleans (sunglass smile emoji)”
Brittany Mahomes sends message after reaching Super Bowl
Brittany Mahomes sends message after reaching Super Bowl

As for Patrick Mahomes, he posted this on his X account:

During the post-game presser, he said:

“It’s just so hard to get to the Super Bowl, and I don’t take it for granted. To be able to do it again at Arrowhead was special. I mean, last year was awesome - you get there, you win it, but you’re in a different stadium… It is a special place, and I’m glad that I get to be a part of Chiefs Kingdom.”

Kickoff for Super Bowl LIX is at 6:30 PM on Fox.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
