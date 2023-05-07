Patrick Mahomes has had enough of seeing his fellow NFL stars fail at throwing a baseball. First, it was his teammate, tight end Travis Kelce, who botched a first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians on Opening Day. Now, it's Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz.

On Saturday, Ertz and his wife, Julie, who is World Cup champion soccer player, were given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at the Philadelphia Phillies game. The couple stood side by side and threw their pitches, with Julie's pitch incredibly accurate and Zach's taking a bounce around the home plate.

Recently retired NFL defensive end J.J. Watt saw the video of his former teammate's fumbled first pitch and retweeted it. Saying that he would hate if the video of Zach Ertz made its way around the internet. Even asking the Arizona Cardinals tight end if he had even ever thrown a baseball before in his life. Mahomes saw the tweet and replied by saying that tight ends in the National Football League need to get this figured out.

Tight ends got to get this figured out @tkelce

Watt then replied to Mahomes' tweet by asking if NFL tight ends don't grow up playing baseball as other athletes have. So, the next NFL player who is asked to throw out a first pitch might want to begin practicing now, so they don't go viral for the wrong reasons either.

Mattress Mack tells Patrick Mahomes he cost him millions

The annual Kentucky Derby always brings out the stars from various sports and Hollywood. On the red carpet before the Derby kicked off, Mattress Mack, who is not only an entrepreneur in the Houston, Texas area, but also quite the sports bettor, caught up with Mahomes.

As the Chiefs quarterback was about to walk away, Mattress Mack shook his hand and whispered to him that he'd cost him millions betting against him and Kansas City in the past. Mack didn't place a bet on the most recent Super Bowl LVII, but has bet against Mahomes in previous games.

“Sorry about that one. You’ve gotta be with me next time.”

Farzin Vousoughian @Farzin21 Mattress Mack stopped Patrick Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby to tell him “you cost me millions betting against you.”



Patrick’s response: “Sorry about that one. You’ve gotta be with me next time.” Mattress Mack stopped Patrick Mahomes at the Kentucky Derby to tell him “you cost me millions betting against you.”Patrick’s response: “Sorry about that one. You’ve gotta be with me next time.” https://t.co/PZl0FJYdAB

After the two laughed, the Kansas CIty Chiefs quarterback offered his apology. Then, he told Mack that he has to be with him next time. He was insinuating that the sports bettor bet on him, instead of his opponent.

Mattress Mack won $75 million when the Houston Astros won the World Series in 2022, making headline for the biggest sports bet winnings in history.

