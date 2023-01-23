Who is Mattress Mack? Meet the gambler who bet $2 million on Cowboys to beat 49ers

Sports fans may be quite familiar with the name Mattress Mack, as he is known for his outrageous sports bets. Mack, whose real name is Jim McIngvale, owns the Texas-based furniture chain, Gallery Furniture.

He is also a well-known sports gambler who is not afraid to place large bets on professional sports teams from Texas.

He placed $10 million in bets in early 2022 that the Houston Astros would win the World Series. He ended up winning an estimated $75 million from his bets, which is the largest sports betting winnings in history.

But the 71 year old's bets don't always go in his favor, especially since the start of 2023. He placed a $1.5 million bet that the TCU Horned Frogs would upset the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Championship, a bet he lost big time.

This past weekend, he placed a $2 million bet that the Dallas Cowboys would defeat the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of last year's playoff game. Despite a defensive showdown between the two teams, Jim McIngvale lost yet another big sports bet.

The Texas native is a well-known philanthropist who gives back to his community, most notably after Hurricane Harvey devastated the Houston area in 2017. In 2019, when Texas experienced dangerous flooding, Mack once again opened his furniture stores for shelter and provided free meals to those impacted.

In 2021, when the Texas power grid faced a failure during a deep freeze, he opened his stores again to provide the community with a warm place to stay. After Hurricane Ida hit Lousiana in 2021, the entrepreneur offered his store as shelter for those who evacuated to Texas. He then took things a step further by bringing supplies to Louisiana.

Mattress Mack's net worth: Is he a billionaire?

Jim McIngvale, or Mattress Mack, is the founder and operator of the Gallery Furniture chain. They have three stores, all located in Texas. He built his customer base by creating funny and catchy commercials that had Houston locals heading to his stores for their next furniture purchase. The first commercials that McIngvale made were worth just $10,000 and have made him a millionaire.

The furniture entrepreneur is said to be worth an estimated $300 million. This is why he can afford to make the outrageous sports bets that he has become so well-known for.

With Super Bowl LVII just weeks away, NFL fans should be expecting to see yet another large bet from McIngvale. He lost millions last year after betting that the Cincinnati Bengals would defeat the Los Angeles Rams, who will he bet on this year?

