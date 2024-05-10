Patrick Mahomes' former teammate draws Justin Herbert comparison after analyst brings up Joe Burrow’s injuries

Mitchell Schwartz, a former teammate of Patrick Mahomes, believes there are some concerns about Joe Burrow being injury-prone. However, he believes Burrow gets more flak than others.

Burrow is one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL since being drafted first overall in 2020 by the Cincinnati Bengals. He has dealt with plenty of injuries throughout his NFL career, which has either kept him out of action or limited his play.

Schwartz, who is a former offensive tackle for the Chiefs, said the injury concerns about Burrow are valid, but also pointed toward Justin Herbert. Schwartz's comments came after NFL analyst Brett Kollmann pointed toward Burrow's constant injuries.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"I’d have taken Herbert 3rd, but why isn’t he seen as injury prone? Two years ago has an injury in week 2 that causes him to play poorly to his standards for a majority of the year. Last year same and then ends on IR. 1/2 of his career has been majorly impacted by health issues," Schwartz wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"I’m not saying Herbert is as injury prone as Burrow, at all. And it’s also why I qualified it with 'play poorly to his standards,'” Schwartz added.

In 2020, Burrow suffered a torn left ACL and MCL, as well as a partial tear to his meniscus, which ended his season. In 2021, he dislocated a pinkie finger.

In 2022, Burrow dealt with a twisted knee and an MCL sprain in his right knee. Burrow then had a calf strain in 2023 that he dealt with all season long. His season ended due to a right wrist injury.

Herbert, meanwhile, sustained a fracture to his rib cartilage in 2022. He then underwent surgery in January of 2023 for a shoulder labrum tear. That following season, he fractured his left middle finger and then sustained a fracture in his right index finger, which ended his season.

Despite Herbert dealing with those injuries, he isn't considered injury-prone like Burrow is.

Joe Burrow is back practicing after wrist injury

Joe Burrow has resumed practicing this summer following his 2023 NFL season ending due to a wrist injury.

Burrow looked good during practice and spoke to media afterward.

"This was a difficult injury," Joe Burrow said, via ESPN. "It's been a tough several months, but physically it's not the worst injury that I've had. I've been through much tougher things physically and so that's been a positive. I've been able to really lift and continue my offseason program kind of the way that it always has been."

According to Burrow, he will be 100% healthy come the start of training camp.

"Fortunately, that coincides with the beginning of training camp start of the season," Burrow said. "We'll see where it's at when the time comes. You never know, but right now we're in a good spot."

Joe Burrow signed a five-year contract extension worth $275 million last offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback