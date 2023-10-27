Patrick Mahomes' former teammate picks resurgent AFC contender as the 'real deal'

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are the perennial favorites to win the AFC. However, in the last few seasons, there have been some other conference teams that have been contenders.

On Friday, former NFL quarterback Alex Smith was a guest on 'The Pat McAfee Show' and made a bold pick.

McAfee asked Smith about Thursday's primetime matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Smith stated that he has always believed in the Bills as the team to beat in the AFC.

"Alex Smith: I'm buying Buffalo Bills stock. And anybody that says they're not a contender just doesn't know football. They're a real deal like there's not many teams that boast the top five offense and the top five defense.

"They have a quarterback like Josh Allen that can go toe to toe with anybody. I'm taking this team coming into the season. I know they've had some injuries. I know when you lose an all-pro like Matt Milano and Tre'Davious White, that hurts. I think come January though, this team goes toe to toe with anybody."

Alex Smith acknowledged the struggles of Buffalo Bills at the start of the season. He said they were caused by the loss of key players to injuries. When it's time to make a playoff run, Smith is a firm believer that the Buffalo Bills will be a team that can compete against the other heavy hitters.

Alex Smith knew Patrick Mahomes would be his successor

Alex Smith was the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs when Patrick Mahomes was drafted in the first round in 2017. Despite Smith's success with the team, he knew the quarterback would be his successor.

The now-retired quarterback spoke to Pat McAfee on Friday and gave details he had never shared before.

"What the hell were they thinking? That's what was going on in my mind. I knew when they drafted him, the time was running. And at that point, I was in my 13th year, and you're not guaranteed anything. Like if I didn't play good football, they were gonna find somebody that could."

Smith is credited with Patrick Mahomes' development throughout his rookie season. Mahomes didn't make his first start until the final week of the 2017 NFL season. Smith then left that offseason.

Alex Smith did give credit to Patrick Mahomes for his work ethic and his competitive edge. The former NFL quarterback clearly left the Kansas City Chiefs in good hands with Mahomes who has gone on to win two Super Bowl titles.