Patrick Mahomes gets emotional revealing the "Black Woman" who taught him to never back down

Patrick Mahomes posted a tribute to his grandmother Cindy Mahomes. He named her the black woman who instilled his strong-willed nature. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback credited her with instilling in him the mentality of "never back down."

Ad

The 3x Super Bowl champion quarterback opened up on an episode of "Heart of a Kingdom," a show featuring the influence of black women in the lives of Chiefs players that aired on March 15, 2025.

"The black woman in my life that will always be an inspiration to me is my grandma, Cindy Mahomes," said Patrick. "She told me to never back down, no matter what the situation was or is. She never backs down, and she was someone that was gonna do whatever it took to make sure her family was getting treated the right way."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This private moment caught the eye of his dad, Patrick Mahomes Sr., who reacted to what his son said about Cindy.

Cindy Mahomes died in 2021 at the age of 68. Patrick's dad recognized the homage with: "Love every word, son. You know she's proud."

Following a devastating accident when Mahomes' father was merely seven years old, she became paralyzed from the neck down. She managed to overcome those challenges, learning to use her left arm after becoming paralyzed on her right side as well.

Ad

Patrick Mahomes talks more about his grandmother's legacy

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles, Super Bowl LIX - Source: Getty

Mahomes added more about his grandmother's influence:

Ad

"Hopefully, I could have that same competitive spirit and loyalty as I continue to grow older and get off that football field as well. That's how I'll forever honor her legacy and grandma. I hope I made you proud," said Mahomes.

Mahomes arrived with the Chiefs as the 10th overall selection in 2017. He sat behind Alex Smith for a season before taking over as the starter in 2018, passing for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns with only 12 interceptions.

Ad

Mahomes became only the second player with 5,000+ yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season, joining Peyton Manning.

The Chiefs' recent accomplishments under Patrick Mahomes are Super Bowl wins in 2023 and 2024, as well as an appearance in February 2025's Super Bowl (lost to Philadelphia)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.