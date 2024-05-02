Patrick Mahomes gives his take on Aaron Rodgers peddling conspiracy theories

Patrick Mahomes has seen the conspiracy theories that Aaron Rodgers has peddled.

The enigmatic New York Jets star is never one to shy away from voicing an opinion, and word travels fast. Mahomes revealed his take on Rodgers' propensity to believe the improbable.

Speaking to Logan Paul in an interview, Mahomes said he might be able to believe some, but not all of what Rodgers says:

“I’m not gonna say I’m into all the crazy ones. I just know out of all of them, one or two might be true. That’s Aaron Rodgers’ vibe, I’m not him," he said. "The thing is he is extremely intelligent. He went to [California], so I’m sure he’s really deep into those. I like to be blind to 'em, I just wanna live my life with my family."

Mahomes would prefer to keep living his life and enjoying his family rather than worry about the moon landing, vaccines, or anything else of that nature.

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of takes to share

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of interesting takes, ranging from his stance on the vaccines to the idea that Jimmy Kimmel was involved with Jeffrey Epstein and was a frequent visitor of the sex criminal's.

Aaron Rodgers believes many conspiracy theories

He also reportedly said to a reporter several years ago that he didn't believe the Sandy Hook shooting had actually taken place. He has since denied those claims, but a CNN report said that he at one time said that everything was faked.

Rodgers also reportedly once asked Deshone Kizer if he believed 9/11 had really transpired. He's always open to discussing things, and sometimes that includes things other members of society wouldn't ever say.

He is also unafraid of people disagreeing.

Rodgers invited Travis Kelce to debate him over vaccines on the Joe Rogan Show. Rodgers also said he has proof of Kimmel and Epstein's connection. The people who disagree, in his eyes, are those who dislike or want to "cancel" him, as he's said before.