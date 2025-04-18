Patrick Mahomes’ godfather LaTroy Hawkins slams RFK Jr. for ‘reckless’ claims about autism

On Thursday, the former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins, godfather of Patrick Mahomes, reacted to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s controversial speech about how certain "toxins" were causing autism and how he would begin a series of studies on the matter.
During the speech, the Health Secretary claimed:
"These are kids who will never pay taxes, they'll never hold a job, they'll never play baseball, they'll never write a poem. They'll never go out on a date. Many of them will never use a toilet unassisted."
Taking to social media, LaTroy Hawkins condemned the comments as "reckless and harmful":
"These comments about autism were reckless and harmful. I have family on the spectrum who are brilliant, compassionate, and contribute so much to this world. Autism is not a flaw it’s a superpower. He should be speaking hope, not fear."
LaTroy Hawkins had a long career as a pitcher in MLB. He played for eleven teams in 21 seasons, including two stints with the Colorado Rockies that peaked with a World Series appearance in 2007.
Who is LaTroy Hawkins? Exploring former pitcher's connection with Patrick Mahomes
LaTroy Hawkins played the longest with his first team, the Minnesota Twins. That is where he met Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Sr., thus making him the multiple-time Super Bowl champion's godfather. Speaking in a pre-draft interview with Sports Illustrated, Mahomes credited Hawkins with his development as an athlete:
“I mean, it's something that I think I've been prepared for just watching my dad, watching my godfather; the Troy (LaTroy Hawkins). I mean, how they executed and had careers in MLB and it was just hard work and just that hunger to always be great.”
In 2024, just before Super Bowl LVIII, La Velle E. Neal III, a sports writer for the Minnesota Star-Tribune, recalled a conversation he had with Hawkins about Mahomes during that Draft. There, he made some lofty projections and comparisons:
“The Chiefs are in love with Pat Mahomes. They think he could be great... He is a closer. He is Mariano Rivera. He is Michael Jordan. That is what sets him apart from the other guys.”
The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime in that game, with their quarterback also receiving game MVP honors.
