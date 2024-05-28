Patrick Mahomes' half-sister Zoe goes the Brittany Mahomes route with special sporting achievement

Patrick Mahomes may soon not be the only member of his family to attain sporting greatness. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback has proven himself a massive winner on the field, winning three Super Bowl titles while being adjudged the MVP in all of them.

But if the recent performance of his half-sister Zoe is any indication, it is that she may succeed his wife Brittany as his family's best soccer player.

An Instagram story showed her celebrating a win at the City Futsal 3v3 tournament. She posed with teammates Martina Villegas, her father and coach Jimmy, and the Marszalek sisters Kinley and Kennedy:

"Champions #1"

Zoe Mahomes celebrates a football win

Patrick Mahomes' soccer skills against YouTuber IShowSpeed; recalls experience on meeting Lionel Messi

As a high schooler, Patrick Mahomes played basketball and baseball (being the father of a former MLB player). He is also rather good at soccer, as shown in this clip of him kicking penalties against YouTuber Speed:

But his love of soccer extends beyond his mere ability to play. His wife, Brittany, formerly played the sport professionally and now partly owns both the MLS's Sporting Kansas City and the NWSL's Kansas City Current.

And last month, both were in attendance as Lionel Messi's Inter Miami visited the former team at Arrowhead Stadium. Speaking on "Impaulsive," Mahomes recounted the experience of meeting the Argentinian legend:

"I was nervous.... I was very nervous (to meet him) I didn't know what I was supposed to say and said 'have fun out there. He scored a goal, he had an assist, he had a great time," Mahomes said.

"So I was walking down the hall and they're walking in a tight hallway. He's going to warm up, what am I supposed to say? (I said) 'Have fun out there' and he had a goal and an assist, so I feel like he had a great time, he had fun, it was all on me."

Messi would score in the 51st minute for his club's first lead. Inter won 3-2 thanks to his former teammate Luis Suarez, who scored in the 71st. Sporting's attempts to equalize after that all faltered.

Sporting currently sits dead last in the MLS standings, with only two wins in 14 games. The Current, meanwhile, trails only the Orlando Pride in the NWSL.