“This was a jinx” – Buccaneers fans blame Tampa Mayor Jane Castor as Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs thrash Tom Brady and co

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs outplayed the best defense in the NFL as they registered a 41-31 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Heading into the game, many doubted the Chiefs, considering their offense didn't exactly look the part in Week 3. The popular opinion was that the Buccaneers' defense would prove to be too much to handle for the Chiefs.

However, Patrick Mahomes had other ideas, as his team scored 28 points in the first half itself.

Prior to the game, Jane Castor, the mayor of Tampa, made a bold tweet after Hurricane Ian struck Florida. In her tweet, she wrote:

"We're doing our best to keep the @Buccaneers game here Sunday. I have assured the @NFL that the only disturbance here Sunday is when the Bucs kick a**."

Following the Buccaneers' brutal loss to the Chiefs, NFL fans were quick to pounce on the mayor's tweet, claiming she was a jinx for the team.

Here's what social media had to say about Mayor Jane Castor's tweet following the 41-31 win for the Chiefs:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have now lost two straight games and are 2-2 heading into Week 5.

Tom Brady and co lost to Aaron Rodgers last week, and this week Patrick Mahomes got the better of the Bucs.

They will face the Atlanta Falcons in Week 5 as they look to restore a winning record.

Patrick Mahomes puts on a show vs Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

People began doubting the Kansas City Chiefs following their disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, but Patrick Mahomes was quick to shut them down with his performance against the Buccaneers.

In the 41-31 win against the Bucs, Mahomes threw 23/37 passes for 249 yards and had three touchdown passes along with an interception in the 4th quarter. He had a passer rating of 97.7.

Putting 41 points on the best defense in the NFL is no mean feat, but the Chiefs made it look pretty easy.

It was a huge statement win for the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who are now 3-1 and top of the AFC West.

Things won't get easy for them after this win, though, as they'll face the Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills in their next two games.

