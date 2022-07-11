Patrick Mahomes left in awe as diehard Chiefs fan gets his signature tattooed right above tattoo of QB

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has millions of admirers across the world. Whether they are fans of the NFL or simply part-time watchers, everyone tunes in to see the quarterback strut his stuff on the field.

For Chiefs fans, this love for Mahomes is unlike anything else, so much so that some fans get tattoos of him on their body. One fan did this and got a tattoo of Mahomes on his forearm.

In a video posted by the Chiefs quarterback, he can be seen signing a Chiefs' fan's tattoo of himself while walking between holes at the 2022 American Century Championship.

What is even more amazing is that, as Mahomes stated in his video, the fan went and then got the quarterback's signature tattooed on him the following day. Mahomes posted the video of himself signing the fan's arm with the caption:

"Signed this yesterday for this guy… dude has the signature tattoo on top of the other today.. #ChiefsKingdom"

Watch the video below:

We know that fans can sometimes go a little too far in their love for their teams or favorite players, but a tattoo is the ultimate sign of support from a fan. In this case, this particular fan has gone all out to show his appreciation for the Chiefs superstar by getting a permanent reminder of the day the he signed his arm.

Can Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs get back to the playoffs?

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Chiefs will have a tough challenge this season

Normally, one would say - Without a doubt! However, this offseason, several moves took place in the division that will make it tough for the Chiefs to even make it to the postseason in 2022.

For starters, the Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, which is a huge weapon out of their offense. On top of that, every team in the AFC West has strengthened significantly.

The Chargers added JC Jackson and Khalil Mack to round out their super talented roster. The Denver Broncos had everything they needed to win last season but a star quarterback. They got Russell Wilson and then added Randy Gregory to an already stout defense.

The Raiders, who many argue are the sleepers in the division, added Davante Adams to their wide receiver room to help the likes of Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow, Demarcus Robinson, and Keelan Cole. Not to mention adding Chandler Jones to its already solid defensive core.

So, with all of that, the Chiefs' road back to the playoffs is anything but straightforward this season as the division is clearly the toughest in NFL.

Will the Chiefs make it back to the postseason in 2022? Normally, it's a certainty, but this season, it will be anything but that for Patrick Mahomes and his team.

