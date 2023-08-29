Patrick Mahomes lists $307,000 penthouse condo in Kansas City for juked-up price: Report

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has put his penthouse condo on the market. The property is located near the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 1,800-square-foot, two bedroom, two-and-a-half bath condo was purchased by Mahomes for $307,000 after he was drafted by the Chiefs. The condo also has three private decks and a two-car garage which is a rare find for a multi-home unit.

The penthouse condo also has a large kitchen and living room and comes with a big screen television. The property also has magnificent views of the Kansas City area.

Patrick Mahomes hasn't lived at the condo since 2019 when he and his family moved to a bigger home. The condo was put on the market in July 2023, for $550,000 although a big increase, not surprising with real estate trends the last few years.

The listing agent is Paige Buechele, the wife of Mahomes backup Shane Buechele. This isn't the first time that Mahomes has attempted to sell the condo, he did so in late 2019, listing it for $485,000. It didn't sell within a few months, so the listing was removed in March 2020. With the help of Buechele, the Mahomes are hoping to sell the property this time around.

Patrick Mahomes sold his last home for nearly $3 million before moving to dream house

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany recently finished building their dream home in Kansas City, Missouri. The couple documented the progress of the home on Netflix's "Quarterback." The home has its own football field, three par golf course, a pool and a pond on eight acres.

When the family moved to the dream home, they sold their former house in Kansas City. The house was purchased by the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback in 2019 for $1.8 million and is a three-bedroom, four-bathroom home that has a pool, hot tub and screened porch.

When Patrick Mahomes and his family moved into the new home, Buechele listed this home for them. The house was on the market for a short time and was sold for $2.9 million. Brittany Mahomes has been vocal that the family had some security issues while living at the home. Noting on Instagram several times that a lack of privacy was a bit unsettling for her.

The family now lives on eight acres of land which is sure to give them their own oasis.

