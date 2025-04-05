  • home icon
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi admits he was nearly ready to quit football

By Shanu Singh
Modified Apr 05, 2025 19:05 GMT
Patrick Mahomes’s immense passion for football is among the reasons for his massive NFL success. Like many athletes, there came a point in Mahomes’s life when he was close to quitting football, but the encouragement from his mother - Randi - helped him see things through clearly.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Randi Mahomes opened up about the time in high school when Patrick decided to quit football. Randi’s statement came in response to a question from a fan, which read:

“How did you keep Patrick motivated during challenging times or if he lost games?”

In her response, Randi explained that she “didn’t have to do that much” because Patrick was already “so determined for himself.” However, she did encourage him when he was about to quit playing football and said:

“It was something that actually I didn’t have to do that much because he was so determined for himself. But there were times that he may get a little down and even at a moment in high school where he wanted to quit football.”
“Yes, he did. And I encouraged him that sitting out a season of sports and watching the game, it was not gonna be fun for him. And so he stuck to it luckily,” Randi further added.

Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi unveiled a special quilt she made for Chiefs QB growing up

Randi Mahomes posted an Instagram reel on Mar. 24 featuring a clip showing off a quilt the influencer custom-made for the Chiefs quarterback as a child. Randi hand-tailored the quilt by combining the jerseys of every team Patrick played with from high school to college.

"This is something I had made for Patrick. I gave it to him, and then I kind of took it back after he got back home from college because I was scared he was gonna lose it. It's just fun to have. One day, I'll give it back to him,” Randi can be heard saying in the IG reel, explaining the backstory of the quilt.
Apart from revisiting the memory of convincing Patrick Mahomes not to quit football, Randi talked about her struggles raising three kids and juggling two jobs after her divorce from ex-husband Pat.

Edited by William Paul
