Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ mom, Randi Mahomes, arrived in Green Bay on Tuesday before the 2025 NFL Draft. She shared her excitement via her Instagram Stories, posing in a pink sweatshirt and black leggings while smiling and gesturing toward a “Welcome draft fans” board. Her caption read,

“Touched down in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and I’m ready for all the draft fun.”

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi expresses excitement after arrival in Green Bay for 2025 NFL Draft, instagram

The 2025 NFL Draft begins Thursday night at Lambeau Field, and Randi is expected to attend several events during the week. While Kansas City prepares for the No. 31 pick in the first round, she’ll be involved in community activities connected to draft week.

The Chiefs are coming off a 40-22 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl 59. The team experts have reportedly identified multiple areas of need at running back, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, cornerback, and safety. General manager Brett Veach will look to address those needs in the draft.

On Wednesday, Patrick Mahomes’ mom will host the QB Challenge at Historic City Stadium. She’s also planned to speak at a free event for sports parents at the Green Bay YMCA on Thursday. During that event, she’ll share her personal journey of raising a future MVP quarterback.

Randi announced plans for the Sports Parent Academy, an online program designed to guide parents of young athletes. She said the platform will cover both her positive experiences and the lessons she learned through the years, providing insight into what it takes to support a child aiming for the highest level in sports.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany shared Easter photos with kids

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany posted a new family photo on Sunday, marking the Easter holiday with a glimpse into her growing family of five. The Instagram picture showed Brittany holding her three-month-old daughter, Golden Raye Mahomes. Mahomes, and their two older children, Sterling Skye, 4, and Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, 2, were also present.

In the photo, Brittany and her daughters wore matching pink dresses with bows. Patrick and Bronze coordinated in polo shirts and white pants. Additional photos showed Sterling and Bronze participating in an Easter egg hunt with bunny baskets.

Brittany shared a peek at her nursery in a January video ahead of her second daughter’s arrival. She described the design as warm, with the gold tones inspired by the baby’s name.

