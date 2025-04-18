Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi set to host special 2025 NFL draft event for parents of aspiring athletes

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi knows what it's like to have a son selected in the NFL draft. Patrick was picked by the Kansas City Chiefs in the first round in 2017.

Randi Mahomes shared two separate posts on Instagram, announcing that she will be a part of the 2025 NFL draft festivities. She posted a video of herself wearing a Chiefs jersey, where she invited fellow sports parents to join the event she'll host alongside the YMCA in Green Bay.

"As you guys know, I’m headed to Green Bay for the Draft next week! I’ll be hosting a few events, and I have something really special planned with the YMCA 💙 This is a free event for sports parents, where I’ll be joining their interim CEO for a fireside chat + a Q&A for parents raising young athletes," Randi captioned on Thursday.

She will also have a sit-down Q&A with parents and fans with the interim CEO of the YMCA.

"Along with hosting the QB Challenges at Field Fest during the Draft, I'll also be partnering with the YMCA for a special fireside chat event with their interim CEO. All sports parents are welcome-come on out! I can't wait to meet you,"Randi wrote.

Randi Mahomes will be hosting an event during the NFL draft weekend (image credit: instagram/randimahomes)

The 2025 NFL draft will be held in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Patrick Mahomes' mother Randi to launch online playbook for parents

Being the parent of three-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taught Randi Mahomes some important concepts of being a sports parent. On Tuesday, she announced that after months of planning and praying, she will launch her new endeavor, the "Sports Parents Academy."

"After months of praying, planning, and putting my heart into this... Sports Parent Academy is coming to life," Randi wrote. "🏆Shoutout to the team and our guests for making this happen! If you’re a sports parent or know someone who is, drop “Sports Parent” in the comments so you’re the first to know when we go live!

"Sports Parent Academy is a comprehensive online course and playbook, created to walk alongside YOU as sports parents through every season of your journey with confidence, clarity, and purpose. I’ve learned so much over the years and I can’t wait to share it all with you. The wins, the hard lessons, and everything in between. I’m so excited for what’s ahead! Look out for the official launch coming soon!"

The endeavor will be an online playbook for tips and tricks for parents to help their children succeed in the world of sports. The mother of the Kansas City Chiefs QB shared that a launch date will be announced soon.

