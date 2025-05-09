Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is being honored by his home state once again. He will be inducted into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame on Saturday. The ceremony will take place at Baylor University's Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center in Waco.

Earlier this week, "Dave Campbell’s Texas Football" shared this news via Instagram. Randi Mahomes also reacted to the update, reposting the announcement on her Instagram Stories. She added a short message for Mahomes that read:

“So proud of you son.”

Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi expresses pride with 5-word message for QB's Texas high school football honor, (Instagram/randimahomes)

Patrick Mahomes played high school football at Whitehouse HS in Texas and is now the first player from the 2010s to receive this HOF honor. Per the Texas Football report published in October 2024, nine people will be inducted into this year’s class. Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III and coach Jeff Traylor are among the honorees.

As for Randi Mahomes, she launched an online venture called “Sports Parent Academy” to help parents support their children in sports. She announced it last month on Instagram after teasing about it several times, saying it took months of planning and team support to bring it to life.

Randi Mahomes reacted to Patrick Mahomes' Easter post

Patrick Mahomes’ family marked Easter with a celebration that featured all five members. Brittany posted a photo carousel on April 19 showing their children - Sterling Skye, Bronze and baby Golden Raye dressed in matching pastel outfits. While Raye’s face was not shown, the moment represented her first major appearance since the pregnancy reveal.

Randi Mahomes added a supportive comment under the post, writing,

“Happy Easter!! I love y’all.”

Randi Mahomes backed Mahomes family’s Easter post, pushes home sale, (Instagram/randimahomes)

Randi also drew attention earlier in the week by posting a photo of Mahomes’ childhood home in Tyler, Texas, on X, using a two-word caption:

“For sale”

The property, listed at $285,000, has been on the market for over a week without a buyer. The house contains several personal artifacts, like framed jerseys and Mahomes’ old letterman jacket. One room, once Patrick’s bedroom, now functions as a game room for his sister Mia.

