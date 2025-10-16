Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Mahomes promotes her “chic” couture clothing line inspired by Kansas City Chiefs colors [PHOTOS]

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, has launched her latest venture, a collaboration with &quot;Gameday Couture.&quot; On Thursday, Randi Mahomes shared a look at her new line that has just premiered with the clothing brand. She shared her passion for the project and how she wanted to incorporate something for every female fan. No matter where they are cheering on the Kansas City chiefs, there is a gameday look for them. &quot;IT’S HERE! My @gamedaycouture line is live!!⭐️This 8-piece collection was created for every game day style and every woman who wants to look chic and feel confident. This collab has been an absolute dream in the making and I’m so happy to share it with ya’ll!❤️💛 &quot; Randi Mahomes wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAmongst the photos in the Instagram post, there was a glimpse at piece of the new line. Randi Mahomes posed for photos in a white Kansas City Chiefs jersey. In another photo she posed in a long-sleeved gray, denim jacket that had the Chiefs logo on the back. Randi Mahomes shared a look at the pieces in her new line. (Photos via Randi Mahomes' Instagram)Randi Mahomes tends to choose different Kansas City Chiefs apparel when she attends game in support of her son Patrick Mahomes. She will now have eight more pieces to choose from. Randi Mahomes shared gameday photo featuring Patrick Mahomes' wife BrittanyPatrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs picked a much needed 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. To celebrate the win, Randi Mahomes shared a post from the sidelines during the pregame festivities.In the photo, Randi Mahomes posed next to her daughter, Mia as well as Patrick Mahomes; wife, Brittany. The ladies all smiled for the photo, excited for a Kansas City Chiefs gameday. Randi Mahomes wrote in the caption that she loves a gameday with her daughter and daughter-in-law.&quot;Game day smiles with my girls ❤️ Always the best time with @brittanylynne and @miablissss !&quot; Randi captioned her gameday post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Kansas City Chiefs are now back at 3-3 and will face AFC West foe, the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.