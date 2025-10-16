  • home icon
  Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi Mahomes promotes her "chic" couture clothing line inspired by Kansas City Chiefs colors [PHOTOS]

Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Mahomes promotes her “chic” couture clothing line inspired by Kansas City Chiefs colors [PHOTOS]

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Oct 16, 2025 20:00 GMT
Patrick Mahomes' mom Randi Mahomes launched her new clothing line. (Photos via Getty Images)
Patrick Mahomes’ mom Randi Mahomes launched her new clothing line. (Photos via Getty Images)

Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi Mahomes, has launched her latest venture, a collaboration with "Gameday Couture." On Thursday, Randi Mahomes shared a look at her new line that has just premiered with the clothing brand.

She shared her passion for the project and how she wanted to incorporate something for every female fan. No matter where they are cheering on the Kansas City chiefs, there is a gameday look for them.

"IT’S HERE! My @gamedaycouture line is live!!⭐️This 8-piece collection was created for every game day style and every woman who wants to look chic and feel confident. This collab has been an absolute dream in the making and I’m so happy to share it with ya’ll!❤️💛 " Randi Mahomes wrote.
Amongst the photos in the Instagram post, there was a glimpse at piece of the new line. Randi Mahomes posed for photos in a white Kansas City Chiefs jersey. In another photo she posed in a long-sleeved gray, denim jacket that had the Chiefs logo on the back.

Randi Mahomes shared a look at the pieces in her new line. (Photos via Randi Mahomes' Instagram)
Randi Mahomes shared a look at the pieces in her new line. (Photos via Randi Mahomes' Instagram)

Randi Mahomes tends to choose different Kansas City Chiefs apparel when she attends game in support of her son Patrick Mahomes. She will now have eight more pieces to choose from.

Randi Mahomes shared gameday photo featuring Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs picked a much needed 30-17 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. To celebrate the win, Randi Mahomes shared a post from the sidelines during the pregame festivities.

In the photo, Randi Mahomes posed next to her daughter, Mia as well as Patrick Mahomes; wife, Brittany. The ladies all smiled for the photo, excited for a Kansas City Chiefs gameday. Randi Mahomes wrote in the caption that she loves a gameday with her daughter and daughter-in-law.

"Game day smiles with my girls ❤️ Always the best time with @brittanylynne and @miablissss !" Randi captioned her gameday post.

The Kansas City Chiefs are now back at 3-3 and will face AFC West foe, the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

